Investment company Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC buys United Technologies, VF, sells Kohl's, Medtronic PLC, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

