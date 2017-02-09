Does Jeff Sessions As Attorney Genera...

Does Jeff Sessions As Attorney General Affect The Thesis On CoreCivic?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

" Corecivic Inc 's massive beat in the quarter, the subsequent guidance raise, and the official confirmation of Jeff Sessions were met with investor enthusiasm in the post-print trading hours, as the stock was up over 8 percent at one point before trading off slightly to end the day," Canaccord Genuity's Michael Kodesch said in a note. Kodesch mentioned that while the new attorney general has led to increased confidence in the sustainability of balance of payment business, there also is excitement around several near-term growth opportunities for CoreCivic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Oct '16 johngirl 11
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,946 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC