Department of Correctional Services to get more vehicles
The Department of Correctional Services has received $202 million to purchase vehicles and improve adult institutions in the next fiscal year. Of the figure, $180 million will go towards renovation and rehabilitation at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston, while the remainder will be used to purchase vehicles for the department.
