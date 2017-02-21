Crime 9 mins ago 4:40 p.m.Blount Co. Sheriff: An attack like this 'could happen again'
In less than one minute, the life of a Blount County Juvenile Corrections Officer changed when she became the victim of a gruesome attack by a 16-year-old boy inside an unsecured portion of the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility. In a video of the incident on Feb. 19, 2016, Joseph Dylan French comes at Corrections Officer Sheila Fortner with the porcelain lid of a toilet.
