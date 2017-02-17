County Commission Backs Medical Marijuana, Opposes School Vouchers
Shelby County Commissioners endorsed state legislation Monday, Feb. 20, that would legalize marijuana for medical purposes, came out against a school voucher bill by state Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown and turned away a social media use policy for county employees. The commission's 9-2 vote to back the medical marijuana bill sponsored in the Tennessee Legislature by state Rep. Jeremy Faison came without debate - one in a series of votes that are part of the commission's group of positions on legislature pending in Nashville.
