Correctional officers key players in Ja's - crime fight - Charles Jr
Luis Moreno , United States Ambassador to Jamaica, hands over non-lethal riot gear to Pearnel Charles Jr and Ina Hunter, commissioner of corrections, at a ceremony on Wednesday. State minister in the Ministry of National Security Pearnel Charles Jr on Wednesday challenged policymakers to recognise the worth and work of correctional officers and to tap into their collective knowledge and hands-on experience in the national effort to get a realistic grip on the crime scourge.
Read more at The Gleaner.
