CoreCivic Surges, but What About the REIT's Distribution?

Revenue for the quarter of $464.1 million exceeded consensus estimates by slightly more than $ 5 million, while funds from operation of 72 cents a share were 10 cents ahead of estimates. CoveCivic's stock briefly hit the $32 level yesterday, which it had not seen since the start of a summer implosion that ultimately pushed shares down to nearly $13 in October.

