CoreCivic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Normalized FFO per diluted share of $0.72, up 14.3% from $0.63 in the fourth quarter of 2015 "The final quarter of 2016 was exceptionally busy, with many significant accomplishments of which we are proud. During the quarter we formally launched the CoreCivic brand which more appropriately reflects the range of solutions we can provide, substantially completed the expansion of our Red Rock Correctional Center, entered into two new contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help address their emergent bed capacity needs, and extended our contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at our McRae Correctional Facility, to name a few of those accomplishments," said Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.