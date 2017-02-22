Corecivic Inc (CXW) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Corecivic Inc have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
