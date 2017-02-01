Chubb profit up despite catastrophe losses

Chubb Ltd., which was created by Ace Ltd.'s acquisition of Chubb Corp. a year ago, reported fourth-quarter 2016 net income of $1.6 billion, up 135.7% from the same period in 2015, which was the last quarter that Ace reported separate results. Chubb said the increase included a one-time $113 million pretax benefit related to harmonizing the insurer's U.S. pension plan after the January 2016 acquisition of Chubb by Ace Ltd. for $29.7 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.