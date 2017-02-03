Central Manitoulin lobbies for new OPP detachment to be in municipality
While it appears as if the province may be constructing a new Ontario Provincial Police detachment building in the Northeast Town, Central Manitoulin council is still going to try and convince the province to build the new detachment office in its municipality. Meanwhile, the province has issued a request for qualifications for the OPP Modernization-Stage Two.
Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.
