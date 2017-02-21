Carrier Collaborates with AT&T on Digital Service Offering

AT&T * and CarrierA , part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. , are announcing the addition of AT&T wireless connectivity on commercial HVAC equipment with CarrierA SMART Service , a remote connectivity and advanced analytics solution. This new offering uses the AT&T network to help collect and analyze chiller operating performance to deliver pre-emptive service solutions.

