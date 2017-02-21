Broadcasting Commission weighs in on Kartel music-ban
The Broadcasting Commission has weighed in on the controversy over the airing of music by convicted murderer Vybz Kartel on public radio. According to the Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission, Cordel Green, the commission does not believe the airwaves should be used in a manner which celebrates a person convicted of murder.
