Arnold moved out of isolation
Arnold, who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion in a 14-count federal indictment, was moved Monday from the Grayson County Jail in Kentucky to a federal facility, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections Victim Services. During federal court hearings, Arnold termed the cell where he was staying Kentucky a "dungeon" and asked the court's permission to be moved to another part of the jail out of isolation.
