Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys United Technologies, McCormick, Versum Materials, Sells ...

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc buys United Technologies, McCormick, Versum Materials, Air Products & Chemicals, Costco Wholesale, Ecolab, Corning, Pfizer, sells Linear Technology, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Visa, Amgen during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

