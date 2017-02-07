AG files 11 lawsuits against conspira...

AG files 11 lawsuits against conspirators in prison bribery scandal

7 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Attorney General Jim Hood held a news conference to announce actions taken in the Mississippi Department of Corrections prison bribery scandal Wednesday at 11 a.m. Hood announced that he has filed 11 civil RICO lawsuits against all corporate and individual conspirators in the prison bribery scandal.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

