Advocates Rally at Immigration Detention Center
Elected officials, labor leaders and immigrants' rights advocates from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are rallying outside an immigration detention center in New Jersey today. Undocumented immigrants swept up in recent raids are among those being held at the Elizabeth Detention Center, a privately run facility owned by the Corrections Corporation of America.
