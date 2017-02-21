30 inmates selected for electronic monitoring
THIRTY inmates were selected to serve the remainder of their sentences outside of prisons while being monitored by an electronic system as part of the Ministry of National Security's Electronic Tagging/Monitoring programme. The ministry said in a news release yesterday that the programme, which is a pilot that began on February 1, is for low-risk inmates.
