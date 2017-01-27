Warnings youth justice changes will l...

Warnings youth justice changes will lead to Don Dale in Victoria

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Adult prison guards armed with batons and capsicum spray will be used to control teen offenders, in a crackdown that some fear could turn Victoria's youth justice system into "another Don Dale". A new high-security juvenile prison will also be built for the state's worst youth criminals, as the Andrews government struggles to stem community anger over the recent spate of riots and violent crimes by young offenders.

