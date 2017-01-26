US close: Dow closes above 20,000 as Trump signs Mexico wall order

As new President Donald Trump rubber stamped the building of a wall between the US and Mexico, the Dow Jones cemented its early breach of the historic 20,000 barrier for the first time on Wednesday by closing above that hurdle. On top of the billionaire property developer's bricklaying plans, he also pleased Wall Street with orders to reduce the regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and the construction of two major new oil pipelines, with investors also running the rule over a deluge of earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.