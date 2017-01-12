TASER International, Inc. (TASR) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
TASER International, Inc. has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
