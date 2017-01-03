Slovak will lead a simulated international mission to Mars

Michaela Musilova will test the durability of colostrum and beta glucan, natural products developed and produced in Slovakia by small innovative firms l-r: Microbiologist Sona Hlinkova, astrobiologist and future mission commander Michaela Musilova and Stanislav Silhar of VUP NPPC The Slovak Organisation for Space Activities in cooperation with other Slovak institutes will participate in a simulated mission to Mars scheduled to take place in the USA, with the commander of the international crew set to be SOSA chair Michaela Musilova. "The purpose of the mission is to ascertain whether people could survive in a real colony on Mars under such conditions," Musilova said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.