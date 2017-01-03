Optimal+ to Present on Big Data Analytics' Ability to Provide Value Chain Visibility and Brand Protection for Electronics Products in IBM Client Center at CES )--Optimal+ VP of Business Development Kiki Ohayon will provide insight on how big data product analytics can provide value chain visibility and brand protection for electr... )--HOKA ONE ONEA , a division of Deckers Brands , has launched the EVO Time to Fly elite team-a global, multi-discipline team that includes a cross-section ... )--At CES this week MicroVision is demonstrating the capabilities of three planned scanning engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.