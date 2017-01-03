Orazietti 'an excellent fit' says college president

Ron Common, Sault College president, with David Orazietti, former Sault MPP/cabinet minister and now Sault College dean, at a college fundraiser April 15, 2016. Darren Taylor/SooToday After announcing his decision to leave provincial politics in December, former Sault MPP and cabinet minister David Orazietti has been picked to be Sault College's new Dean of Aviation, Trades and Technology, Natural Environment and Business.

