Ontario orders licence plates from Nova Scotia after run of defective plates

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A rash of blistering Ontario licence plates, coupled with a bump in new-vehicle sales, has forced the provincial government to special order 100,000 plates from a Nova Scotia manufacturer. Since 2012, thousands of vehicle owners around the province have had their plates blister, peel or fade, which is a "common issue" when using reflective backgrounds for licence plates, according to a statement from the Ministry of Correctional Services.

