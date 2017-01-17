New weather siren needed, Lake Twp. trustee says
Before the tornado season hits, Richard Welling would like to see a new early-warning weather siren in place to alert residents of Lake Township, including the villages of Walbridge and Millbury. Welling, a township trustee, said during Tuesday's meeting of the trustees, he's received price quotes from Federal Signal Corp. for a new siren that would replace one that sits on the former Walbridge administration building on Main Street.
