Man pleads guilty in death of Denver Post reporter Colleen O'Connor
A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to being drunk when he struck and killed a Denver Post reporter with his car last summer. Jesus Carreno pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the August death of reporter Colleen O'Connor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|johngirl
|11
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC