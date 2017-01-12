Magal Wins $5.5 Million in New Projects for Integrated Security Systems
The projects include the upgrade and support of the integrated security systems for the 2017 African Cup of Nations Games. Magal originally provided the current systems to the games committee for the 2012 games.
