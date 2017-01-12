Legislators again tackle the contentious issue of prison overcrowding
Republican legislators say they will resurrect an effort to reopen and run a privately owned 1,600-bed prison in Swift County as a way to ease chronic overcrowding in Minnesota's 10 state prisons. A proposal to lease the facility from its owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based CoreCivic previously known as Corrections Corporation of America, flopped last year following an onslaught of criticism from the public, worker unions and mostly DFL lawmakers pushing to reduce the prison population.
