Joe Nathaniel Byington v. State of Maryland et al

Criminal procedure -- Maryland Sex Offender Registration Act -- Retroactive application In 2015, Joe Nathaniel Byington, appellant, filed in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County a complaint for declaratory judgment against the State of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, seeking a declaration that he be removed from the requirement of ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.