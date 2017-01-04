InvenSense Delivers A 6-Axis IMU Tuned For Wrist Worn Wearable...
InvenSense, Inc. , , a leading provider of MEMS sensor platform solutions, announced the InvenSense ICM-20648, a 6-axis inertial measurement unit with an advanced software stack, updated for wrist worn wearable devices delivering many of the key features required from today's smart wrist worn wearable devices. The ICM-20648 includes InvenSense's 6-axis integrated MEMS motion sensors and InvenSense's Digital Motion blocks for efficient lower power sensor processing in a small 3mm x 3mm x 0.9mm 24-QFN package.
