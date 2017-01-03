Interlogix UltraSync SmartHome Adds N...

Interlogix UltraSync SmartHome Adds New Devices, Expands Compatibility

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Security Sales & Integration

Interlogix, part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. , announces the expansion of its UltraSync SmartHome system with a series of new devices and added compatibility with more products from Interlogix and other home automation manufacturers. The new features will be on display in the Interlogix booth at the Consumer Electronics Show .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Oct '16 johngirl 11
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC