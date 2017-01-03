Interlogix UltraSync SmartHome Adds New Devices, Expands Compatibility
Interlogix, part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. , announces the expansion of its UltraSync SmartHome system with a series of new devices and added compatibility with more products from Interlogix and other home automation manufacturers. The new features will be on display in the Interlogix booth at the Consumer Electronics Show .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
