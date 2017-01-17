Fraud incidents on the rise

Fraud incidents on the rise

A total of 82% of the 545 senior executives surveyed worldwide said they had experienced a fraud incident in the past year, compared with 75% in a 2015 survey, according to the report issued Tuesday by New York-based Kroll Inc. A total of 85% of the executives also reported their company had experienced a cyber attack or information theft, loss or attack in the last 12 months, according to Kroll's Global Fraud & Risk Report. Theft of physical assets was the most prevalent type of fraud reported in the last year, cited by 29% of the respondents, compared with 22% in 2015's survey.

