Exclusive: Pratt's F135 engine chief, other employees leave after ethics issue - sources

Ten employees of United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit, including the head of its F135 engine program, have left the company after an internal audit uncovered an ethics issue linked to a visit by a South Korean delegation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.