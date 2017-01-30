Ex-MSD Capital Analyst Convicted of Insider-Trading Charges

A New York federal jury took less than three hours to convict a former MSD Capital LP analyst who made $1.5 million by trading on confidential information about Apollo Global Management LLC's takeover last year of ADT Security Services. John Afriyie, 29, was found guilty of securities fraud and wire fraud and faces having to give up $2.6 million from his brokerage and bank accounts.

