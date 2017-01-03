Everyday Is AIDS / May
ACT UP mounts a nine day protest focusing on drug use, homophobia, issues relating to people of color and women, testing programs, prison programs and HIV-positive children. Activists go to Albany to HIT THE DOCS , and demand medical treatment for prisoners with AIDS, declaring that "Living with AIDS in prison is cruel and unusual punishment."
