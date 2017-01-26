Da Gama to raise its weaving capacity

Textile manufacturer Da Gama Textiles, which almost went out of business in 2014, is planning to significantly increase its weaving capacity at a cost of about R150 million, resulting in the company employing a further 200 people. Greg James, the chief executive of Da Gama Textiles, revealed this yesterday during a Competition Tribunal hearing to confirm a consent order entered into by the company with the Competition Commission for collusive tendering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.