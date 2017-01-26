Corrections to run troubled youth jails

VICTORIA'S corrections department will take over the state's youth prisons after a series of damaging riots culminated in 15 teenagers staging a prison break. The teens went on a rampage on Wednesday night, breaking out of the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre, stealing cars and assaulting people before being recaptured Premier Daniel Andrews said work had already started to get the corrections department to take over the running of the state's youth prisons from the Department of Health and Human Services.

