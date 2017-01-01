Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period.
