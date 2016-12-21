.com | PAC's Kenny Motsamai may soon be granted full parole - Correctional Services
The Pan Africanist Congress's Kenny Motsamai may soon be granted full parole when the parole board meets before the end of January, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Tueday. The PAC veteran has been behind bars for 27 years, after he was convicted in 1989 of killing a white traffic officer.
