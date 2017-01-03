Carrier Reaches Agreement to Keep Some Manufacturing Jobs In Indiana
On December 1, President-elect Donald Trump, alongside Vice President-elect, and current Indiana Governor, Mike Pence, appeared at a Carrier Corporation plant in Indianapolis to announce that the company would keep roughly 800 jobs in Indiana that it had planned to move to Mexico. Carrier, whose parent company is United Technologies, had announced in early 2016 that they would be re-locating about 2,100 jobs to a plant in Mexico.
