Atkins, Gonzalez, Fletcher got big bucks from detention firm

San Diego politicos and business types have been unsympathetic to president Donald Trump, but one major border enterprise that has been a big campaign provider to legislators of both parties here could be in line for a boost from the administration's immigration crackdown. Officially known as the Otay Mesa Detention Center, the 1482-bed facility on Calzada de La Fuente is operated by CoreCivic, formerly known as CCA - Corrections Corporation of America - for the U.S. government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of Homeland Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.