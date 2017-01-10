Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates for InvenSense

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InvenSense in the last few weeks: 1/10/2017 - InvenSense was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "InvenSense Inc. provides motion processing solutions that enable a motion-based user interface for consumer electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.