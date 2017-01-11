AdvanSix: Jim Cramer's Top Takeaways
Breaking up is a great way to create value for shareholders, Cramer reminded his "Mad Money" viewers Wednesday, as he took a closer look at AdvanSix , the recent spinoff from long-time Cramer fav Honeywell . Cramer explained that after its failed merger attempt with United Technologies last year, Honeywell crafted a new plan: to spin off its nylon and fertilizer business as AdvanSix, which began trading as an independent company in September.
