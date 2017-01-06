Accretive Health rebranding with new name
Revenue-cycle management firm Accretive Health is rebranding with a new name - R1 RCM Inc. Chicago-based Accretive announced the name change Thursday, saying the R1 brand is designed to "reflect the company's approach to serve as the one revenue cycle management partner" for health care providers of all types.
