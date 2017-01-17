A Stray Email Exposes a Prison Company's Rebranding Efforts

CoreCivic, the private prison company formerly known as the Corrections Corporation of America , has been working with a communications firm that boasts an "aggressive media strategy" for countering investigative journalists. CoreCivic apparently retained the Alexandria, Virginia-based firm to manage its reputation following the publication of a Mother Jones story in which I detailed my four months working as a corrections officer at a CoreCivic-operated prison in Louisiana.

