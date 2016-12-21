'Why did Soleiman die?': Family of mentally ill man who died in...
CBC News has learned from his family that Soleiman Faqiri, 30, died under mysterious circumstances Dec. 15 in segregation at Central East Correctional Centre. The family of an inmate who died in an Ontario prison last week is searching for answers about how a loved one they say struggled with a serious mental illness ended up lifeless in a jail cell just days after being taken into custody.
