TDK Snaps Up Apple Supplier InvenSense for $1.3 Billion
TDK will buy InvenSense , a motion sensor supplier for Apple in a bid to boost its ability into growth areas such as Internet of Things and automotive-related products. The Tokyo-based electronics parts maker will buy 100% of InvenSense for $1.3 billion in cash, or around $13.0 per share, which represents a 19.9% premium to the San Jose, Calif.-based target's closing price on Tuesday.
