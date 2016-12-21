Take Your Portfolio Income to the Top Floor
With a 2.6% dividend yield, solid dividend growth and a cheap valuation, United Technologies could be a winning stock pick for 2017. The Climate, Controls and Security business provides solutions for safer and smarter buildings.
