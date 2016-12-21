Province makes carding illegal for police in new year
A government release this week says as of Jan. 1, 2017, a new regulation comes into effect that will prohibit police from requesting identifying information arbitrarily, or based on a person's race or presence in a high-crime neighbourhood during certain police-public interactions. "These new rules protect the rights of people who are not under investigation while also laying the foundation for more positive, trusting and respectful relationships between police and the public - relationships that can help police continue to solve and prevent crimes and keep our communities safe," says Kevin Flynn, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, in the government release.
